Rome: Mourinho, I want to stay but I deserve more – Lazio

(ANSA) – BUDAPEST, 01 JUNE – “I want to stay, but my players deserve more and I deserve more too”. In the press conference after the Sevilla-Roma match, José Mourinho returns to talk about his future and what he and Roma need. “I want to fight for more – Mourinho says again -. I’m a little tired of being a coach, a man of communication, of being the face that says we’ve been robbed. I’m a little tired of being so much”. “I want to stay – he adds – with the conditions of giving more, and if we don’t play in the Champions League, that’s good news. It’s paradoxical, but we’re not a Champions League team yet. (ANSA).

