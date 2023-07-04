Rome: the competition for 800 new traffic policemen is underway – Lazio

Councilor Catarci, ‘they will already be in service from early 2024’

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 04 – The pre-selective tests of the competition announced by Rome for the recruitment of 800 new local police officers have begun in the pavilions of the Fiera di Roma. The first 2300 candidates have concluded the first session of the competition which will end on July 6th. The organization foresees the participation of 4100 candidates for each session, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The Capitol makes it known.



Immediately after the end of the final session on 6 July, the ranking will be published on the Formez PA website. It then continues, at the end of July, with the second written test, of 40 quizzes with many answers to be carried out in one hour, for the 6,400 candidates who have passed the pre-selection.



“Physical tests will take place in September, and then already in the autumn, for those who prove suitable, they will pass the oral – explains the councilor for Personnel Andrea Catarci – We are pursuing a tight process that will allow Rome Capital to have the new agents of Local Police already in service from the first months of next year in consideration of the important challenges that await our city, first of all that of the Jubilee of 2025. A special thanks goes to the examining Commission, to Formez PA, to the managers and staff of the Organization and human resources department for all the work put in place and for the commitment of these days”. (HANDLE).



