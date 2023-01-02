Home News Rome, the Israeli girl stabbed at Termini Station is serious
Rome, the Israeli girl stabbed at Termini Station is serious

Stabbed several times on New Year’s Eve at Termini Station of Rome, perhaps in an attempted robbery: a 24-year-old girl of Israeli nationality is now at the Umberto I General Hospital, stable but with a reserved prognosis, in the emergency surgery department. Polfer investigates the case.

The attack on the Termini station

The facts would have occurred while the young woman, perhaps headed to Fiumicino to return to her country, was in front of a ticket machine in the Roman station. Then, the attack with a knife by a man who fled. The girl was rescued by 118, who transferred her to the hospital.

The 24-year-old arrived at the polyclinic with several stab wounds. One of her shots lacerated her liver, and she underwent interventional radiology treatment. The woman was also injured in a lung, but in a less serious way. On January 1, she was admitted to emergency surgery. Her condition would be stable, but the prognosis remains confidential. Now Polfer is working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.

The video on social media

In the meantime, a video is circulating on social networks that would show what happened, posted by a user, and as taken by a video camera on which the place (‘Termini’), the date of 31 December 2022 and the time, shortly after, can be read 21.45.

We see a thin man, dressed in dark, wearing a hat with a visor and perhaps a mask over his face; in his hand he has a blue envelope. The attacked person is seen from behind, and he is wearing a red backpack, apparently intent on looking at something on the wall in front of him. The man approaches her from behind her and seems to wrap his arm around her neck and perhaps on this occasion she launches a first blow.

