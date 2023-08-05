Home » Rome: the transfer of Villar to Granada is official – Calcio
Rome: the transfer of Villar to Granada is official – Calcio

Rome: the transfer of Villar to Granada is official – Calcio

Gonzalo Villar’s experience at Roma ends. The Spanish midfielder, bought in January 2020 from Elche, was sold on a permanent basis to Granada. The Andalusian club made it known with a video released on its social channels.


The class of 1998 had left Rome for the first time in January 2022 to go to Getafe for six months, then another six months to Sampdoria and again to Getafe. In his adventure with the Giallorossi he collected 64 overall appearances. “I ask you only one thing. That in the depths of your heart you do not forget me completely, because I will never forget you. Thanks Rome!”, Gonzalo’s moved farewell on Instagram, captioning a video with his best moments in yellow Red.

