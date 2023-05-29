Home » Rome, thousands take to the streets with ‘We need an income’: “From Meloni war to the poor. Pd, M5s, Left with us? Now the facts, oppose it in the Chamber” – Il Fatto Quotidiano
News

Rome, thousands take to the streets with ‘We need an income’: “From Meloni war to the poor. Pd, M5s, Left with us? Now the facts, oppose it in the Chamber” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

by admin
Rome, thousands take to the streets with ‘We need an income’: “From Meloni war to the poor. Pd, M5s, Left with us? Now the facts, oppose it in the Chamber” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Thousands of people, 15,000 according to the organizers, demonstrated in Rome together with the network of associations, trade unions, social centers and social security recipients, gathered in the ‘We need an income’ campaign, against the Meloni government’s Labor decree and against an executive that has “widened the links of precariousness, increasing the possibility of making contracts a […]

Read more ↣ : Rome, thousands in the square with ‘An income is needed’: “From Meloni war on the poor. Pd, M5s, Left with us? Now the facts, oppose it in the Chamber” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Hits: 7

This article is published in breaking latest news, Economy, Daily fact and tagged breaking latest news and wp_9158128. This is his link permanente.

See also  Mario Jaramillo, former rector of the UDA, dies

You may also like

Ministry of Foreign Affairs “Flight 11 flight 29-30...

Cali will have a unique planetarium in the...

Teacher recruitment, thousands waiting: what’s new for next...

Data without pathos: The situation in public administration...

Influencer in China dies live after meeting challenge

video interview with Marco Bellocchio

The 2023 National “Run, Boy” Children and Youth...

Rádio Košice recorded a record increase in listenership,...

Charges to be held by Gachetá due to...

Murder in Cassino, a man stopped – breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy