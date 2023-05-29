Rome, thousands take to the streets with ‘We need an income’: “From Meloni war to the poor. Pd, M5s, Left with us? Now the facts, oppose it in the Chamber” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

10
Thousands of people, 15,000 according to the organizers, demonstrated in Rome together with the network of associations, trade unions, social centers and social security recipients, gathered in the ‘We need an income’ campaign, against the Meloni government’s Labor decree and against an executive that has “widened the links of precariousness, increasing the possibility of making contracts a […]
