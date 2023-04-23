Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

The Rome West Stake conference was held on March 4-5, 2023, and was presided over by Elder Saulo Franco. Various congregations distributed throughout parts of Lazio, Sardinia, and the Campagna are part of the Rome West Stake.

The Sunday morning session was supported by general leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and local leaders such as the new second counselor in the de Palo presidency, Bro. Stefano Terralavoro.

Among the topics focused on the gospel of Jesus Christ, a few words from Sister Charlotte Floris, president of the Rome West Stake Relief Society, stood out:

“…In this year that I have been called to serve in stake Relief Society, I have been blessed to meet many sisters, even if some only online. I could see the beauty of your soul. Many sisters have been added to my circle of sisters to love.

I am honored to serve with you. Sisters of all ages, continue to proudly carry your banner of Christian faith, sacrifice and love. Our families, the Church and the world are in dire need of the light and love you radiate.

A feature that I have noticed, in each of you! It’s strength, I call it strength because it’s not just desire. You combine it with actions and therefore it becomes a strength, to bring the people you love to receive the blessings of heaven. Never get tired, always keep going.

Remember that all your prayers are answered. Trust that the Lord knows the best time to grant them.”