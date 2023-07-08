Rome will have Piazza Franco Califano and Largo Ugo Vetere – Lazio

The junta decided it. There is also via Deportati del Quadraro

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 07 – Rome will have a Franco Califano square in the Casale Nei area, in Porta di Roma, but also a large square named after the former mayor Ugo Vetere, not far from the Campidoglio. This was decided today by the Capitoline council, which approved a resolution on some significant changes in the city toponymy. The new denomination of roads and green areas is the result of the work of the toponymy consultative commission of Rome.



Among the personalities to whom Rome will dedicate some places in the city is Ugo Vetere, mayor of Rome from 1981 to 1985. A small square, formerly part of via dei Fienili, near the Vetere family home, will be named after him, and which for this reason it was particularly significant for him and it is for his family today. Via Arrigo Solmi will change its name and be called via Deportati del Quadraro, rounded up by the Nazi-fascists on 17 April 1944. This choice is reinforced by a twofold reason: Arrigo Solmi was Minister of Justice in 1938, during the enactment of the shameful racial laws and in the same street there is the high school named after the martyr of the Resistance Teresa Gullace.



The small square of Casale Nei will be named after Franco Califano, singer-songwriter and lyricist. An acknowledgment of the bond that the singer-songwriter had with Rome, in an area of ​​the city that has several toponyms dedicated to actors, directors, set designers, screenwriters, singers, songwriters and opera artists. The solicitation in this case came from the councilors of the Capitoline Assembly with a motion.



A large square in the XIII Municipality will be named after Giuseppe Meroldi, a political activist. The proposal is an acknowledgment to a figure who at the local level was committed to improving the living conditions of the suburbs. There will also be a park named after Costa Rica, a Central American state. Another garden, this one in Piazza delle Camelie (Municipio V – Prenestino/Centocelle), will be dedicated to the Gappist partisan Pilade “Adriano” Forcella, following a resolution by the same Municipality. (HANDLE).



