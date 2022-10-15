An inscription against the new president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, and a five-pointed star appeared on the shutter of the seat that used to be of the MSI and now of the Brothers of Italy, in the Garbatella district in Rome. Party sources report this.

“La Russa Garbatella disgusts you,” it reads, followed by a star and the initials “Antifa”. The seat is the section of the former Social Movement frequented by Giorgia Meloni as a young man.