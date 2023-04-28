“Romeo and Juliet” closes the ‘Colibrì’ season on the 29th – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, 27 APR – Saturday 29 April at the Flaiano Auditorium in breaking latest news the story of Romeo and Juliet in an unpublished show by the Colibrì Ensemble for the closing of the 2022-23 season. This appointment is curated by Andrea Gallo, artistic director and founder of the breaking latest news chamber orchestra, and Franco Mannella, actor and voice actor. First the music will tell the story through Tchaikovsky’s Overture, then it will be the theater’s turn, with voice actors Chiara Colizzi and Franco Mannella: Shakespeare’s verses in their original form will give the rhythm to the music scenes from Prokofiev’s ballet. The orchestra will be protagonist and scene at the same time, the characters will move through the sections and timbres of the score. “For the first time we will present ourselves on stage in 70 elements – explains Gallo – It will be a particularly important production for the orchestra that closes the tenth program and an intense journey carried out in almost ten years of activity”.



Meanwhile, tomorrow, Friday 28, a gift to the city: the full orchestra will take to the streets with a flash mob at 18.30 at the Nave di Cascella to pay homage to passers-by with the music of Ravel’s Bolero.



“The orchestra has had the opportunity to considerably expand its activity on the regional territory with concerts on the billboards of some of the most authoritative concert seasons – explains the president Gina Barlafante – We have been to Teramo twice on the billboard of La Riccitelli, in L’ Aquila in the Paper Concert Hall of the Conservatory, in Sulmona in the Maria Caniglia Theater, in Avezzano in the season of the Teatro dei Marsi”.



The new campaign for the 2023-2024 season has already begun with the usual promotion of the season ticket in the dark which allows you to save on the cost of the standard season ticket. (HANDLE).

