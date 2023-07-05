Home » Romp in the Tour de France
Romp in the Tour de France

by admin
Egan Bernal, from the Ineos team, was one of the many victims of stage five of the Tour de France. The Colombian cyclist, who had remained in the main lot in the previous days, was left behind before the attack of the Australian Jai Hindley, from Bora, who won the stage and became the new leader of the general classification.

In the midst of a vibrant battle between the giants of the mountains, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Tadej Pogacar (UAE) and many others, the Australian Jay Hindley, the champion of the last Giro d’Italia, gave the crash.

Daniel Martínez (Ineos) from Soachuno was the best Colombian, arriving in seventh position, one minute and 38 seconds behind Hindley.

«Egan Bernal, a tireless fighter, entered 3 minutes and 20 seconds behind the new leader of the Tour de France», a reporter noted.

The table suffered a real upheaval with the outstanding performance of Hindley. The Australian became the new leader of the Tour de France, displacing the favorites. The young cyclist surprised with his attack and placed himself at the top of the general classification.

Egan Bernal, who had shown a good performance in the previous stages, could not keep up and was relegated in the mountains. Although the Colombian has proven to be a strong competitor, stage five was a difficult challenge for him to overcome.

The Colombian cyclist is not giving up and will continue fighting in the remaining stages of the Tour de France to try to recover positions in the general classification.

The 2023 Tour de France continues to be full of emotions and surprises, with fierce competition between the best cyclists in the world.

