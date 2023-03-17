As well as Silvestre Dangond and Abelardo de la Espriellathe vallenato singer Elder Dayán announced on his social networks that he will soon launch his brand of rum.

The artist revealed that the name he will bear is ‘Ron Cantor’: “It was rich. That’s what I wanted, for it to go smoothly and to stay there. I put ‘Cantor’. Oh”, he expressed in the published clip.

Elder stated that the product has been made together with the Caldas Liquor Industry. “Today I had the opportunity to prepare my own rum under the instructions of a great master rum maker at @industrialicaloreradecaldas, it’s not so much telling it but living the experience, today ‘Ron Cantor’ was born. Wait for the release date!”, he wrote in the post.

In September 2022, the singer Silvestre Dangond and the lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella launched their rum called ‘Defender Rum’. Creating their own brands of liquor seems to be the trendiest investment in vallenato.