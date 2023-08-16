Ron DeSantis and Tim Scott prepare their artillery – EntornoInteligente

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott visited the southern Arizona border last week where, after hearing harrowing stories of hardship on the road through Mexico to the United States, he declared: “The most compassionate thing we can do is tell people, ‘You’re not coming to our border illegally.’”

Recounting his own recent tour of the US-Mexico border, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told an Iowa audience earlier that day that if he were elected president, certain illegal entrants “are going to end up stone dead.” ” because they would receive a lethal shot. by their border patrol and military.

There are perhaps no two Republican presidential contenders who have more disparate approaches to courting primary voters than Scott and DeSantis. In matters of politics, the couple is aligned most of the time. But his message reflects diametrically opposite assessments of what Republican voters want in an alternative to former President Donald Trump, the current favorite for the party’s 2024 nomination.

Scott leads with optimism and empathy and preaches unity. DeSantis reflexively strikes back at everyone who approaches him, stoking political divisions with promises to “destroy leftism.” DeSantis has vowed to end the political fights that Trump started by winning them. Scott is betting that the Republicans want to pick their battles more selectively.

Their contrasting styles have become even more apparent of late as the two feuded in public on several fronts and grew closer in the polls ahead of the first GOP primary debate later this month. Over the next week, they will be visiting the Iowa State Fair, where potential caucus attendees will get an up-close look at their various installments. It’s less clear, however, whether Republicans remain buoyed by the grievance policy championed by Trump and embraced by DeSantis, or whether Scott’s more light-hearted disposition resonates with defeat-weary Republican voters.

“Voters were angry in the year of Trump and they wanted someone to express their anger, but I broadcast from Iowa every day and I still can’t say: Are (Republicans) angry like they were in 2016 or are they just disappointed? with the direction of the country,” said Jeff Angelo, who hosts a popular conservative radio show in Iowa. “Is there still own-the-lib? Or can you be a Tim Scott and say, ‘I know this country is on the wrong track and I’ll fix it?’”

Polls have offered sometimes mixed messages for candidates about the state of mind of Republican voters ahead of the election. A recent CBS News poll found that 69% of likely Republican primary voters said they would prefer a Republican president to “find common ground with Democrats,” while just 22% said they wanted a Republican president who “ investigate and punish Democrats whenever possible.”

But among likely voters who identified as “MAGA Republicans,” most felt it was more important for a Republican president to motivate conservatives and Republicans than to appeal to moderates. Most of the voters who did not identify as “MAGA” said they wanted a candidate who could appeal to moderate and independent voters.

Meanwhile, a new New York Times/Siena College poll found that 52% of Republican voters preferred a candidate who says government shouldn’t interfere with what corporations can support, while just 38% said that the next Republican candidate should vow to fight the corporations. who promote a “woke” agenda, as DeSantis has done in his run-ins with Disney and Bud Light.

Yet despite those sentiments, Republican voters in battleground states still gravitate toward Trump and, to a lesser extent, DeSantis over Scott. The Times/Siena poll of likely Iowa Republican voters showed DeSantis comfortably in second place, albeit 24 points behind Trump, at 20%, compared to Scott’s 9%.

Amid these data points, harsh and sometimes graphic language remains a feature of DeSantis’ stump speech. His comments last week that he planned to “start cutting throats on day one” at federal agencies should he be elected president drew a rebuke from two major unions. He has repeatedly told voters that he saw people “poop” on the streets of San Francisco when he visited this summer. He often opens comments about him on the road with a joke about cocaine in the White House. Last week, he told Iowa voters that “we need to storm Washington” by 2025, an unequivocal trolling targeting those who use the phrase to describe the violent mob that attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, Scott peppers his comments with uplifting platitudes about “the dignity of work,” “restoring hope,” and limitless possibilities. America should be “fighting for a more perfect union,” he says, citing the Constitution’s aspirational preamble. The word “compassion” comes up a lot, from his campaign launch event to his remarks in Arizona last week.

“We need a president who convinces. We have to do it with common sense, conservative principles. But we have to have compassion for people,” Scott said during his inaugural event in North Charleston, South Carolina, in May. “We have to have compassion for people who disagree with us.”

‘Love and passion’ vs. ‘without sense’

Scott and DeSantis entered the race a week apart: Scott at a carefully staged traditional campaign launch event; while DeSantis debuted at a Twitter Spaces event with only audio and glitches, where he shared the microphone with Elon Musk and a traveling cast of conservative influencers. But only recently have their dueling styles clashed in public.

At a campaign event last month in Ankeny, Iowa, Scott, the only black Republican US senator, waded into controversy over new history standards in Florida that require teachers to instruct high school students that slaves developed skills that “could be applied to your personal benefit.” But as is typical of Scott, his criticism of DeSantis was reserved.

“People have bad days,” Scott said. “Sometimes they regret what they say. And we should again ask them to clarify their positions.”

Rather than reassess the curriculum amid concerns raised by black Republicans like Scott, DeSantis and his allies unleashed on them.

“DeSantis crushes Scott for echoing Kamala Harris’s lies,” read a social media post from the DeSantis campaign.

Days later, the two became entangled again on the issue of abortion. After Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America released a statement attacking DeSantis for refusing to support a 15-week federal abortion ban, the governor’s campaign hit back at the influential anti-abortion organization by comparing it to “interest groups from DC,” according to a statement reported by Politico.

Scott then fired a veiled shot at DeSantis.

“Republicans shouldn’t back down in life. We need a national limit of 15 weeks to prevent blue states from pushing abortion on demand. [Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America] defends the most fundamental right: life. Without life, nothing else matters. It is not a special interest. It’s the only interest,” Scott wrote on social media.

Both Scott and DeSantis are competing for the dollars of donors eager to wrest the future of the Republican Party from Trump. After helping DeSantis raise record sums for his gubernatorial re-election campaign last year, GOP donors have been lukewarm about the Florida Republican of late and some are giving Scott a second look.

The DeSantis campaign recently signaled that it anticipated Scott could become a threat to his presidential aspirations. In a leaked campaign memo last month, the campaign told supporters: “We expect Tim Scott to receive proper scrutiny in the coming weeks.”

Scott’s campaign attributes the South Carolina senator’s rising stature among primary voters to his optimistic outlook.

“Tim Scott is the only candidate in this race with movement and momentum. His consistently conservative record, his positive message and his ability to connect with voters everywhere is why the campaign is resonating,” Scott’s campaign spokesman Nathan Brand said in a statement to CNN. “It is clear that he is the candidate that the Democrats fear the most.”

In a statement this week to CNN, the DeSantis campaign declined to talk about Scott, insisting it is focused on Trump and President Joe Biden.

“This primary is a two-man race between Governor DeSantis and a man running in 2024 for things he promised to do in 2016 and didn’t deliver,” DeSantis campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin said. “Governor DeSantis is the only candidate in the race who can beat Joe Biden and implement the agenda we need to reverse this country’s decline and revive its future.”

For its part, Scott’s team is comfortable letting voters see for themselves the apparent differences between the two candidates, a campaign official told CNN. During Scott’s border visit to Arizona last week, farm owner Robby Barkley told the senator that he admired him for his “love and passion” for the country.

“That’s what really sets you apart from a lot of others competing for this position,” Barkley said.

Mary Phalen, who wore a DeSantis 2024 sticker last week at an Iowa event with DeSantis and Scott, among others, said she is “definitely leaning” on the Florida governor for the nomination because he is a “serious candidate.”

DeSantis, he said, “is not afraid to present a controversial opinion.”

Despite the differences in their messaging, there is an apparent crossover appeal among Republicans seeking an alternative to Trump. When Iowa’s Rob Cromer asked DeSantis about his best choice for a running mate at a restaurant in Vinton, outside Cedar Rapids, DeSantis directed the question to Cromer. He suggested Scott.

“Yeah, good boy, good boy, well thank you thank you,” DeSantis said from behind the counter. “Value that.”

