A few days after winning the election, Giorgia Meloni posted a tweet in which she said she was close to the residents of Florida, affected by Hurricane Ian, and to the governor of the state Ron DeSantis. This rather unusual message – it does not often happen that a (future) European government leader addresses the governor of an American state directly – perhaps it tells us something about the positioning of a future Meloni government on the international scene (atlantist in the classical sense but without burning the bridges with the far right); she sure she says something about the governor of Florida. DeSantis is one of the most prominent US politicians right now, as he aspires to take the place of Donald Trump at the head of the American right. In recent times, as the former president’s judicial problems have increased, the governor’s leadership has also grown (a few weeks ago I told of how he used Venezuelan migrants to embarrass the Democrats and feed his national image ). A lot has yet to happen before DeSantis becomes the new face of the Republican Party, but looking at his political parable can help understand the direction of the American right and the country in general. A few weeks ago the New York Times Magazine dedicated a long article to him. The brand of the elite

DeSantis' personal and political history well mirrors the evolution of the US right over the past forty years. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida into a middle-class family of Italian descent – his father installed systems to measure television audience, his mother was a nurse. As a boy, DeSantis idolized Richard Nixon and dreamed of becoming president himself.

In less than three years since he became governor of Florida, he has put his state at the head of the national conservative movement

Unlike Nixon, who had always despised so-called elites (a sentiment widely reciprocated) and never had to pretend to be an outsider, DeSantis came into politics wearing the brand of the elite – captain of the high school baseball team, graduate in history at Yale and in law at Harvard, service in the navy – and he had to work hard to get rid of it. When he was elected to the chamber representing Florida in 2012, supporters called him "the résumé," the curriculum. As a parliamentarian he did not stand out for any particular battle or position. He certainly didn't seem particularly extremist. He was a Catholic but not interested in the crusades on abortion or LGBT + rights, and he seemed quite intolerant of the paranoid wing of the party (that of "they are taking our country away from us"), still a minority at the time. If we start from these premises, the change in DeSantis' trajectory is remarkable, and the success of his political operation is also remarkable. In less than three years, that is, since he became governor of Florida, he has put his state at the head of the national conservative movement, even before Texas. He succeeded first of all by making his own the themes and slogans introduced by Donald Trump: the great electoral fraud of the Democrats and the deep state, the dictatorship of the politically correct, the corruption of the urban and cultured elites, the damage of the so-called gender ideology.

The turning point came in the second phase of the covid-19 pandemic, when DeSantis took the lead in that part of the country that opposed the closures and restrictions wanted by the Biden administration. He began bragging about being the governor of the “free state of Florida”. His approach to the pandemic has done enormous damage: in Florida 81,000 people have died so far from covid-19. But DeSantis has not been damaged politically, on the contrary it has gained further support among those – families with children in the first place – have become intolerant of any type of restriction. To all this Trumpian baggage, DeSantis tries to add a touch of respectability that could attract the conservative electorate tired of the ex-president’s character excesses and lack of strategic vision. “A Trump 2.0”, summarizes the New York Times. For now, the strategy seems to be working, as the governor is gaining the favor of two key sectors of the conservative world: right-wing broadcasters and major electoral donors.

But it is too early to make any predictions in view of the 2024 presidential elections, because at the moment the American right seems to be experiencing a phase of freezing, in which Trump is very much in trouble but too popular to be thrown off the pedestal. If DeSantis were to throw down the gauntlet too soon, he would risk compromising his national political ambitions. For this, explains the New York Times, he privately tells donors that he wants to run for elections in 2024, but refuses to answer those who ask him if he would be willing to challenge Trump in the Republican primary. Trump obviously considers him an ungrateful and a traitor, given that in 2018 he gave him a big hand to become governor of Florida. Meanwhile, in November DeSantis will have to win the elections to be confirmed governor (the forecast models give him a clear favorite).