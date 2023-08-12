Ron DeSantis Proposes Using Drones to Combat Mexican Cartels if Elected President

Ron DeSantis Proposes Attacking Mexican Cartels with Drones if Elected President, Citing Fentanyl Crisis

Iowa – Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and a candidate for the presidency representing the Republican Party, has raised eyebrows with his proposal to attack Mexican cartels with drones if elected as the President of the United States. Speaking at the 2023 Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Iowa, DeSantis defended his idea, stating that if the cartels were invading the country and causing harm to American citizens, the US would reserve the right to respond accordingly.

The proposal comes in the midst of a serious health crisis in the United States caused by the use of fentanyl, with overdose deaths reaching alarming numbers. The rise in fentanyl-related deaths has prompted the more conservative wing of the Republican Party to take a critical stance against the Mexican government’s position on the issue. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tried to shift blame away from Mexico by stating that fentanyl is not produced in the country but rather comes from China. However, some US officials, such as Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell, have claimed that there are fentanyl routes from the United States to Mexico.

DeSantis has aligned himself with the conservative Republicans who view the Mexican cartels as a significant threat. He criticized Mexico’s lack of cooperation in tackling the issue, stating, “Mexico is not going to help us with it, so we have to do what we have to do.” DeSantis also condemned the criminal groups, accusing them of trafficking people and sexually abusing them, as well as being responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans.

The governor of Florida is currently the main opponent of former President Donald Trump in the race for the Republican Party’s candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections. However, Trump still maintains a significant lead in the polls. Trump recently made headlines by claiming that he forced López Obrador to implement immigration control measures during his term, threatening to impose tariffs if Mexico did not comply. Trump claimed that Mexico provided 28,000 soldiers to assist the US in addressing immigration concerns.

To combat the fentanyl crisis, organizations like the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have launched various operations. In May, the DEA concluded the Last Mile operation, which uncovered direct connections between the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels and distributors selling fentanyl and methamphetamine through social networks across the country. The operation resulted in numerous arrests, the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs, firearms, and millions of dollars.

The proposal by DeSantis to utilize drones to target Mexican cartels is likely to draw mixed reactions from the public and political experts. While some may view it as a strong response to the fentanyl crisis and a way to protect American citizens, others may express concerns about potential implications and the escalation of violence. As the Republican Party’s presidential race unfolds, it remains to be seen how this proposal will impact DeSantis’ standing among voters.

