Ron DeSantis Trails Trump in Republican Primaries, Poll Shows

Title: Governor Ron DeSantis Fails to Gain Ground in Republican Primaries: Trump’s Dominance Remains Unchallenged

Miami – The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, faces a significant setback in his campaign for the Republican primaries as a recent poll suggests he is trailing former President Donald Trump by a staggering 40 points. Furthermore, DeSantis finds himself a mere two points ahead of businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, raising concerns about his chances in the primaries.

According to the Harvard Harris poll released on Saturday, Trump continues to maintain a substantial lead in the landscape of the upcoming primaries, securing 52% of voting intentions. Despite a slight decline of seven points compared to the previous poll, the former president still maintains a five-point advantage over the current president, Joe Biden, who garners 45% support compared to 40%.

While DeSantis secures 12% support, the survey indicates that his prospects of winning the nomination would only realize if Trump were to withdraw from the race. In the hypothetical scenario of a Trump exit, the governor of Florida would climb to the top of the charts with 29% of voting intentions, while Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-born businessman aged 37, would follow closely with 19%.

The poll’s results showcase a concerning trend for DeSantis, as he has experienced a considerable decline of 12 points since the previous Harvard Harris poll. In contrast, Ramaswamy has advanced by the same number of points in the scenario of a Republican primary without Trump, making him a rising star in this electoral race heading into the presidential election on November 5, 2024.

Amidst the current landscape, with Trump as a candidate, Ramaswamy has seen an eight-point increase in voting intentions, consolidating his position as a strong contender. Following the frontrunners are former Vice President Mike Pence (7%), former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (4%), African-American Senator Tim Scott (2%), and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (2%). The remaining primary candidates are receiving one percent or less of voting intentions.

DeSantis kicked off his campaign on a strong footing, gaining notable momentum in both voting intentions and fundraising efforts. However, he has struggled to keep pace and has subsequently experienced a decline in support. Recent reports revealed that he had to downsize his campaign staff last week. Despite this setback, the governor remained optimistic during an interview with CNN, expressing his belief in the possibility of defeating Trump.

Interestingly, when asked whom they would vote for if the elections were held today and the candidates were President Joe Biden and DeSantis, 41% of respondents favored the governor, while 40% supported the incumbent president. The remaining 19% did not provide an answer.

The survey also highlighted that 57% of respondents would consider voting for an independent candidate if both Biden and Trump ultimately become the candidates of the two major parties, while 43% indicated they would not consider such an option. Overwhelmingly, seven in ten voters asserted that the country needs an alternative choice other than Biden and Trump.

As the race for the Republican primaries unfolds, DeSantis faces an uphill battle to overcome Trump’s dominance. With Ramaswamy emerging as a formidable contender, it remains to be seen whether the governor of Florida can regain his momentum and stage a significant comeback.

