Ronald Longa qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics

This Friday, the athlete Ronal Longa qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games by stopping the clock in 9.99 seconds at the South American Athletics Championships held in Sao Paulo, Brazil. With this impressive performance, he confirmed that he is the fastest man in Colombian athletics.

The Chocoano demonstrated his excellent performance in the 100 meters, which earned him the well-deserved bronze medal in said test. His outstanding performance not only guaranteed him a ticket to next year’s Olympic Games, but also secured him a spot at the World Cup in Budapest next month.

The path for the Colombian to qualify for the main events on the international athletics calendar was challenging. His goal was to break the 10-second barrier in the 100-meter race, which meant establishing a new national record. Finally, his hard work paid off.

🏃🏾‍♂️ South American Athletics: 100m

🥇🇸🇷 He is better than Issamad

🥈🇧🇷 Erik Cardoso 9’97

🥉🇨🇴 Ronal Longa Mosquera 9’99

4️⃣🇺🇸 Paulo André 10’03

5️⃣🇵🇦 Alonso Edward 10’14

6️⃣🇻🇪 David Vivas Larrua 10’24

7️⃣🇪🇨 Katriel Angulo Mendez 10’28

8️⃣🇨🇴 Neiker Abello Sanchez 10:3 pic.twitter.com/bpCNK9tzSd —Jeff Nascimento (@jnascim) July 28, 2023

First place in the South American Athletics Championships went to Suriname’s Asinga Issamade, who finished the race in a time of 9.89 seconds. Behind him, in second place, was the talented Brazilian Erik Felipe Barbosa. These two athletes, together with the Colombian Ronal Longa, starred in the fastest final in the history of the contest.

The Chocoano athlete became the fourth representative of Colombian athletics to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Colombia already has Lorena Arenas, Éider Arévalo and Natalia Linares with their passports and tickets ready for the competition. With this achievement, the country has a total of 23 places guaranteed for the next Olympic Games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

