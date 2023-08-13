Home » Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to his first Arab title with a brace against Al-Hilal
Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to his first Arab title with a brace against Al-Hilal

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, scored two goals and led his Saudi team, Al-Nasr, to its first title in the King Salman Cup for Champions Clubs, by defeating its traditional rivals Al-Hilal 2-1 in the final, after extension, today, Saturday, at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Hawiyah in Taif.

Al-Hilal was on its way to its third title in the tournament after it advanced through the Brazilian Michel (51) and Al-Nasr completed the match with ten players since the 71st minute, but Ronaldo equalized in the 74th minute to drag the match into extension, where he scored the winning goal (98) and achieved with Al-Nassr his first title. Since his arrival at the beginning of the year with a resounding deal.

