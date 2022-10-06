The 4-year-old boy kidnapped yesterday afternoon by his father came out in his mother’s arms. The two then got into a car and left the residential complex of Roncadelle (Brescia) where there is the apartment where the man lived. barricaded with the little one from late Wednesday afternoon. Earlier the man’s lawyer, who is separated, had had a long conversation with him. “The question has been resolved. The child is fine and the father regretted the gesture he made. Technically it is a kidnapping and he will be arrested.” I said the prosecutor of Brescia, Francesco Pretewho in the past few hours had arrived on the spot to coordinate the investigation.

During the night the negotiations with the carabinieri

During the night, the military had managed to talk to the child on the phone and had thus been able to verify that he was fine: the last contact was at 2 am. In the morning the soldiers had no longer had contact with the child as he presumably was asleep. The man, investigators said, has a history of domestic violence.

The chief prosecutor of Brescia Francesco Prete to personally follow this delicate phase, with the carabinieri dealing with the man to let the child out. According to what has been reconstructed, in the past the father, separated, had already attacked the ex-wife and the woman’s lawyer for matters related to his son.





Yesterday afternoon the kidnapping of the 4-year-old son

Yesterday afternoon the man had snatched his 4-year-old son from the hands of the social worker during a protected meeting and then fled. Threatening the social worker he had also shown a gun (even if it was not clear if it was true): he had asked the military for time before opening the door and returning the child.