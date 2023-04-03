Status: 04/03/2023 07:23

In Apen in the Ammerland district, a single-family house burned on Monday night. A driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the roof of the bungalow. The fire brigades from Apen, Bokel, Augustfehn, Godensholt and Elmendorf could not prevent the fire from spreading to the entire house. The bungalow was badly damaged. The residents were not at home and no one was injured. As part of the extinguishing work, the surrounding houses were evacuated at short notice. It is not yet possible to state the extent of the damage or a possible cause of the fire. The Westerstede police seized the scene of the fire and began investigating.

