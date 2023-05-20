Roque Dalton, “Indomitable rebellion, that not even time can beat it”: Vicente Cuchillas

This Friday in the Plataforma program, the teacher Vicente Cuchillas spoke about the poet Roque Dalton: “Indomitable rebellion, that not even time can beat her”, the teacher recalled that this May was his birthday and his birthday.

For Cuchillas, Dalton has left a deep mark not only in El Salvador, but throughout Latin America, being a universal person who has transcended generations.

The professor recalled that in 1954 Roque Dalton joined university life at the age of 19, but his beginnings in Marxism were in 1953 when he studied in Chile, being accompanied at all times by poetry.

In addition, he made it known that Roque Dalton liked to write poetry and political opinion, while he empirically incorporated himself into journalism. For the year 1969 Roque Dalton resigned from the communist party.

“Roque Dalton’s own spirit, a characteristic of his personality was a high sense of humor and curiosity, not staying with what is apparent”said Blades.

In 1975 Roque Dalton was murdered along with his partner Manuel Arteaga. “It must be said that Roque is a universal character since much has been written about him”Blades said.