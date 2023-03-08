Rosa Beatriz Roa Armijos, an agent of the Traffic Operational Control Unit (UCOT), and who has been in the institution for about 10 years, told Diario Crónica that during her work there are good and difficult moments, but she is always willing to help lojana citizenship.

Details

Rosa Beatriz, a native of the Quinara parish, Loja canton, is the third of 5 siblings. He said that she always liked to wear a uniform and serve the society; For this reason, when she found out that, in Loja, for the first time, the course for traffic agents was opened, I do not doubt it, she applied and was chosen.

“During my professional life —almost 10 years— I have been able to serve in different places that have been assigned to me, for example, in the operational, administrative area and now I belong to the UCOT motorized group,” he explained.

She noted that being motorized is satisfying because she has always liked motorcycles, “at home I had my own motorcycle; and although I never risked driving in the city, I did in Quinara, ”she said. In addition, he indicated that the vehicle allows him to quickly go to an emergency.

Likewise, he revealed his gratitude to his partner Victoria Torres —transit operations chief for a certain period—, who gave him the opportunity to belong to the unit, where he has been for 2 years.

The agent added that she felt satisfied with being part of the motorized group because it helps her to be outside of the stereotypes that limited a woman from being able to belong to this unit, where there were only men.

sad moments

Rosa Beatriz mentioned that the most difficult part of her job is meeting people who are injured or killed in traffic accidents; thus, she carries engraved, in her mind and heart, the scene of an unfortunate event that occurred 6 years ago.

“I arrived with my colleagues to take a procedure in an overturn that occurred on the old road to Catamayo, Tierras Coloradas sector, there a 5-year-old girl, who was part of the victims, grabbed my hand tightly and told me that she did not want to die and help him, unfortunately after 15 minutes he gave his last breaths. It was moving and heartbreaking for me,” she narrated. (YO)

Box

Rosa Roa received recognition for her full and persevering display of professionalism at the service of society and institution.

Given

He has 2 children (Justin 18 and Victoria 4 years old)

I study primary school at the Vicente Paz School (Quinara) and secondary school at the Daniel Álvarez Burneo Fiscomisional Educational Unit.

His mother María Armijos is a fundamental support.

He studied Public Administration at the Private Technical University of Loja.