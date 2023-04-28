Rosalbina, love at first sight with Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’

Rosalbina Serrano de Oro was born on January 8, 1926 in Nervití, Bolívar, and her life ended at the age of 94, on July 1, 2020 in Santa Marta, after living the last few years with one of her grandchildren. , and evoking those episodes where he appeared as the protagonist of Vallenato music.

It all began in 1947 when at a party in El Copey, Cesar, she shook hands with the accordion player Luis Enrique Martínez Argote, and it was love at first sight. Soon after they set out on a trip and went on their honeymoon.

Not everything was rosy because she was a minor and he was apprehended and taken to the town jail. As love blossomed and the joys of the heart were near, they decided by mutual agreement to marry in the church. The religious act without much noise was carried out in the nearby village of Caracolí, Cesar.

From that time those glorious days of life began where the charms of love were sugar for those souls in love, and on many occasions they had some ups and downs due to the escapades of Luis Enrique Martínez, but he always returned home and found his wife calm. , so they would have told her some stories of escaping feelings to the roar of drinks and the notes of the accordion.

With the passing of the years, the children arrived, two at home, Victoria and Moisés Martínez Serrano, and five as a result of their adventures, Alberto, Alexis, Ingrid, María Luisa and Gloria.

the beloved grandson

Rosalbina lived the last 15 years of her life next to her grandson Franklin Pérez Martínez, son of her eldest daughter Victoria, at Diagonal 30A No. 15-41 in the San Pedro Alejandrino neighborhood of Santa Marta. In her last days, he noticed her calm, but from one moment to the next her heart couldn’t resist her anymore and she lost her life.

Franklin remembers her walking around the house and telling the stories of her grandfather who never abandoned her, even if he spent a long time partying in different towns along the coast.

Franklin Pérez Martínez in the company of his grandmother Rosalbina

“She told with a laugh that my grandfather went on those long tours and it took him a long time, so much so that he was not present the day my uncle Moisés was born, arriving when he was already learning to walk. Of course, he always sent money and provisions to support the family, “said Pérez Martínez.

He also said that his grandmother used to sit near that painting that is in the room where the two appear. That reminded him of the celebration of his silver wedding anniversary in El Copey, an event that happened on April 8, 1972, also leaving as testimony a song by the composer Armando Darío Zabaleta Guevara, recorded by Jorge Oñate and the López Brothers.

Picture of Rosalbina and Luis Enrique, the one that the two liked the most.

at the silver wedding

of Luis Enrique and Rosalbina,

there was a very nice party

with vallenato music.

This is a holy day

for Luis Enrique, for Rosalbina

they have to remember

as long as they exist in life.

“When my grandmother woke up melancholic, she remembered various facets that she lived with my grandfather, with whom she was married for 48 years. She can already imagine how much she said and even the many songs that she dedicated to him, ”says Franklin.

In the field of songs, the following stood out: ‘La carta’, ‘Mi negra querida’, ‘Don’t suffer morenita’, ‘Los caprichos de Rosa’, ‘Noticias negras’ and ‘Mi negra querida’. She, whom Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, called Rosita, liked several of hers, but she kept the one who promised to never leave her because it was a matrimonial love of those that lasted a lifetime.

This happened because the son of Santander Martínez and Natividad Argote, born in El Hatico de Fonseca, La Guajira, died at his side on March 25, 1995 when he was 72 years old.

In that time of moving through life, he achieved all the honors, being the main one when he was crowned King Vallenato at the Sixth Festival of the Vallenato Legend, in 1973, and leaving an immense musical history that continues to be maintained. In addition, a series of classic Vallenato songs that made him a distinguished member of Sayco.

no right to be forgotten

Rosalbina, dear Rosita, in those short and sincere dialogues with her family, used to say that Luis Enrique, her eternal love, was sorely needed. That declaration sustained her for 25 years until God called her to his Holy Kingdom, but not before fulfilling the promise he said in one of his songs not to mourn him, nor mourn him, nor bring flowers to his grave, let alone throw him into the grave. forgot.

She left quietly, without much noise, but with the conviction of the duty fulfilled before her children, her grandchildren and her family, who knew the maximum value of love, good customs, this table of life where God marks destiny and has the answer for everything. The song ‘La farewell’ was captured in the atmosphere, where it is indicated that the oath is a sacred word that carries the symbol of hope and faith.

In the end, the grandson Franklin makes the most eloquent statement in homage to his grandmother Rosalbina: “We still need her because she was happy with each member of the family made up of my wife María Isabel de la Hoz, my children Franklin Enrique, Farud and Luis Alejandro Those of us who had the duty to care for her, to love her and happy to see her talk about that long life that God gave her”.

The story of Luis Enrique and Rosalbina, was colored by vallenato songs, by distances close to the heart and by that love that was born at first sight, having the seal of charm where an accordion played the highest note.

By John Corner Vanegas

@juanrinconv