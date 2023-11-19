Rosalynn Carter, former first lady and mental health reformer, dies at 96

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Passes Away at Age 96

(CNN) — Rosalynn Carter, who made a lasting impact as a mental health advocate and a pioneering first lady, died Sunday at the age of 96, the Carter Center reported.

Her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, remembered her as his equal partner in all their endeavors. “As long as Rosalynn was in the world, she always knew someone loved and supported me,” he said in a statement.

The Carter Center announced Friday that Rosalynn Carter had entered palliative care and was diagnosed with dementia in May. Her husband, who also began receiving home palliative care in February, expressed his love and gratitude for their enduring partnership.

The couple’s time in the White House was marked by historic achievements, including a peace deal between Israel and Egypt, but also by challenges such as high inflation and the Iran hostage crisis. Throughout, Rosalynn Carter was a constant source of support by her husband’s side.

Their post-presidency was marked by tireless efforts for peace and human rights through the Carter Center, including visits to troubled regions and initiatives combating infectious diseases. In 2002, Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

Rosalynn Carter was most known for her dedicated advocacy to decrease mental health stigma and increase access to treatment. She also established the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving to support families and professional caregivers living with disabilities and illnesses.

In 1999, President Bill Clinton awarded the Carters the Presidential Medal of Freedom, praising their impact on a global scale.

The Carters were known for sharing a partnership of mutual respect for each other’s space and accomplishments. They married when Rosalynn was 18 and Jimmy was 21, and their bond grew into a shared legacy of diplomatic and social accomplishments.

The former first lady, dubbed “Steel Magnolia,” transformed from a shy housewife to a political partner, managing campaign schedules and undergoing speech training to stand beside her husband within the political arena.

Rosalynn Carter’s lasting legacy as a champion of mental health and caregiving will forever impact millions around the world. Her kindness, wisdom, and unwavering support for her husband will be greatly missed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

