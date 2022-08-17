Home News Rosatellum 2.0: this is how the electoral law works with which we will vote in September
News

Rosatellum 2.0: this is how the electoral law works with which we will vote in September

by admin
Rosatellum 2.0: this is how the electoral law works with which we will vote in September

Rosatellum is called, to be exact “version 2.0”, the electoral law with which the new Parliament will be voted on 25 September. After the ok to the constitutional reform of 2020 wanted by the 5 Star Movement, this time only 600 deputies and senators will be chosen (400 deputies and 200 elected senators). The electoral body is also identical this time, after the equalization of the active electorate at 18 years of age.

02:26

See also  Heavy rainfall is coming!All police officers in Baoding, Hebei escort citizens to travel on the road

You may also like

China Eastern Airlines escorted 220 medical team members...

Van against ebike in Safforze: 15 years old...

Bonus 200 euros, from home helps to the...

Famous preachers from all over our province actively...

Mourning in Castellamonte for Tina Pizzi, the over...

Guangxi has made further efforts from four aspects...

Herbicide in the neighbor’s hedge: the quarrel breaks...

Mianyang, Sichuan launched 20 artificial rain-enhancing bombs, the...

Violence against women: 1,820 calls to the Telefono...

Focus on high-quality development｜Different tracks are equally exciting——Answer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy