Rosatellum is called, to be exact “version 2.0”, the electoral law with which the new Parliament will be voted on 25 September. After the ok to the constitutional reform of 2020 wanted by the 5 Star Movement, this time only 600 deputies and senators will be chosen (400 deputies and 200 elected senators). The electoral body is also identical this time, after the equalization of the active electorate at 18 years of age.

02:26