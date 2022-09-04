Entered into force on November 3, 2017, the Rosatellum electoral law was written by Ettore Rosato, group leader in the Chamber of the PD in the 2013-2017 legislature and by Italia Viva in the one that just passed. For the second time in Italy there will be voting with this electoral law, after that of March 4, 2018. Much criticized, within it there is a quota of seats assigned with the majority system, 1/3, while the rest are assigned with the proportional system. For this reason, there are two types of boarding schools in both classrooms: the single-member boarding school and the multi-member boarding school. Already in 1994, the Mattarellum had voted with a mixed electoral system, even if in that case the proportions were reversed (2/3 of the majority and 1/3 for the proportional).

Cut of parliamentarians

The reform on the cut of parliamentarians which reduced the number of elected officials from 945 to 600 raised some questions about the applicability of this law. In reality, even before the constitutional reform was definitively adopted, a law was introduced that guaranteed the applicability of the electoral systems regardless of the number of parliamentarians. Immediately after the amendment of the constitution, another rule was approved which consequently determined the new distribution of single and multi-member constituencies. From a purely political point of view, however, doubts remain: since the number of parliamentarians to be elected is lower, some constituencies needed to be merged, however, creating a greater distance between the elector and the elected.

Single-member colleges

The parliamentarians elected with the uninominal system, therefore majority, are 147 deputies and 74 senators (not counting the parliamentarians elected abroad with that component). Single-member systems are typical of elections in Great Britain and the United States, where only the candidate who received the most votes is elected in each of the constituencies. This system tends to favor the larger political forces, therefore able to compete in all the colleges. To be favored are also those lists that have a wide roots in some areas of Italy, capable of being able to win in some colleges. To be disadvantaged are those forces that have a homogeneously distributed consensus throughout the national territory. Coalitions in Italy help smaller political forces, however. Indeed, the coalition can choose to nominate someone from a minority political force within the coalition. The division of the colleges published by the center-right is known in which, for example, the moderates of Cesa, Lupi and Brugnaro compete in 11 colleges supported by the coalition.

The plurinominal colleges

367 seats (245 in the chamber and 122 in the senate) are instead elected with the proportional system. In this case there is a separation between the House and the Senate. In fact, the distribution of seats with this component in the Chamber takes place first on a national basis and then in the 28 regional and intra-regional districts. While in the Senate, in accordance with Article 57 of the Constitution, the division is on a regional basis and therefore there are 20 districts.

The thresholds of the barrier

The distribution of seats in Parliament has various methods. First of all, coalitions must reach 10%, while individual lists, regardless of whether they are coalesced or not, must exceed 3% to enter Parliament. If this threshold is not reached, the political force in question is not admitted to the distribution of seats in the multi-member part. If it remains below 3 but exceeds 1%, the votes are not dispersed but distributed among the other coalition lists that have exceeded the threshold. In addition, specific rules are included for linguistic minorities, while those lists that have reached at least 20% in a given region are also admitted to the Senate.

Lists blocked

The Rosatellum has eliminated the possibility of expressing preferences in its proportional part. Once the number of seats obtained by each constituency on each list has been determined, the order in which the candidates enter Parliament depends on the presentation of the lists themselves. It is therefore not possible to choose among the candidates on each list.

Disjoint vote

It is not possible to express the separate vote, the voter can express their preference only in two ways because the ballot paper is unique. The first is to draw a mark only on the list, with the vote being automatically distributed also to the linked candidate; or by marking the single-member candidate and in this case it will be divided in proportion to the various linked lists.