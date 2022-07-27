Listen to the audio version of the article

The Rosatellum (which takes its name from its creator, the deputy Pd Ettore Rosato), is the electoral law with which we will vote on 25 September. It is the same mechanism as in the 2018 elections. However, it was adapted to the new composition of Parliament after the constitutional law of 19 October 2020 reduced the number of deputies to 400 and senators to 200 and the constitutional law 1/2021 which equalized active electorate for the House and Senate at 18.

Mix of majority and proportional

It is a mix of majority and proportional. One third of the seats in the Chamber and Senate are assigned with a majority system (whoever takes the most votes wins in the college) and the other two thirds with a proportional system through a mechanism of “blocked” price lists.

Push for alliances in single-member colleges

There will be 221 single-member constituencies (147 for Montecitorio, and 74 for Palazzo Madama) where the candidate who collects the most votes according to the system known as dry single-member wins. Colleges in which parties have a greater drive to join forces to find the strongest candidate, able to impose themselves on others. The other 367 parliamentarians (245 deputies and 122 senators) are elected with in proportion to the votes received by the individual parties at the national level

Fewer places available

With 345 less parliamentarians – as the 5Stelle flag reform wanted, reducing deputies from 630 to 400 and senators from 315 to 200 – the difficulties increase in formulating the lists of each party.

How to vote

From the point of view of the voters, the mechanism of choice is essentially identical for the two houses of Parliament. On the form we will find for each coalition (or single list, if not allied) a candidate for the single-member constituency and, next to each symbol, a short blocked list (no preference votes are provided) of candidates who support it. Just a mark on a symbol of the list or on the name of the candidate of the uninominal. Separate voting is not possible. In other words, it is not possible to choose a candidate for the uninominal not connected to the list chosen for the proportional representation.