Clearing work on the Drau is currently attracting attention. The reason for this is the preparations for flood protection in the area of ​​the Drauschleife Rosegg and Latschach (Velden). The official start of construction is scheduled for September this year. The total costs for the project amount to around 4.65 million euros. “In the first construction phase, a massive 570-meter-long reinforced concrete sealing wall will be built. A longitudinal dam will also be built parallel to the Köttmannsdorfer Landesstraße (L 99). In order to lower the water level, the river bed will be slightly widened,” says the responsible department of the state .