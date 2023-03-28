Home News Rosegg, Velden: Clearing for planned flood protection on the Drau has begun
News

Rosegg, Velden: Clearing for planned flood protection on the Drau has begun

by admin
Rosegg, Velden: Clearing for planned flood protection on the Drau has begun

Clearing work on the Drau is currently attracting attention. The reason for this is the preparations for flood protection in the area of ​​the Drauschleife Rosegg and Latschach (Velden). The official start of construction is scheduled for September this year. The total costs for the project amount to around 4.65 million euros. “In the first construction phase, a massive 570-meter-long reinforced concrete sealing wall will be built. A longitudinal dam will also be built parallel to the Köttmannsdorfer Landesstraße (L 99). In order to lower the water level, the river bed will be slightly widened,” says the responsible department of the state .

See also  Mister Pizza - The Daily

You may also like

“We went from being one of the most...

Vertical transport market grows in the country

Reports: Adidas and Beyoncé are going their separate...

“It fills me with pride to work every...

María Kodama, widow and main disseminator of the...

Javiera Miranda is the Best Under 21 Athlete...

Director of the Police led the evacuation of...

Chinese enterprises must be very cautious in direct...

LAST DUTY SHIFT – AN ELEMENT OF THE...

Covid-19 variants are no longer a concern

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy