No other topic kept a whole series of Wels traffic officers in suspense as much as the opening of Roseggerstraße, which had been planned for more than 30 years. First of all: The long-awaited north-south connection will not come. The Roseggerstraße remains a one-way street in the south, but there is a new cycle path. An agreement is now in the air, supported by a majority of the parliamentary groups. SP mobility councilor Stefan Ganzert can thus record a respectable success.