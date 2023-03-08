Home News Rosenbauer restarts IT
The Leonding-based fire brigade equipment supplier Rosenbauer has been gradually ramping up its IT infrastructure since the beginning of the week: the company announced this yesterday. As reported, parts of the IT infrastructure were shut down as a result of a cyber attack between February 21 and 23.

All Rosenbauer locations were affected. According to reports, malware had been smuggled in. The police got involved. Rosenbauer was able to produce normally.

After an analysis of the attack and the extent of the damage, the individual problems are still being worked on, it said. All IT systems should be available again next week.

