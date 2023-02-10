By Gerardo Rosero Perez

While my eyes, resting from the boredom of modernity, contemplated in delight the crystalline waters of Laguna de Apoyo and reviewed the bars of the triumphant march that Rubén Darío painted for us in magical colors, the poet of this beloved land of Nicaragua, who periodically sometimes leads me to ignore the reality of our homeland and others that immerse me in the disquisitions about the future of our tormented region, I received with great sadness the news of the colossal landslide in the Romeral de Rosas fault, which instantly transported me back to the year 1975, when my professor of roads at the University of Cauca, the distinguished engineer Paulo Emilio Bravo, had as substantive theme the study and layout of the “Timbío – El Estanquillo” variant, precisely to avoid passing through this geological accident.

I remembered that 150 years ago, 1873, the explorer and later president of Colombia, Rafael Reyes, set foot on the warm sands of El Morro beach for the first time, and on another of his trips, in 1893, after crossing the departments of Cauca and Nariño exclaimed in the Pearl of the Pacific, “Tumaco will be the commercial metropolis of the south”; and later, in 1906, as the first president of the Colombians, he hired the eminent engineer Miguel Triana to carry out the study and layout of the Tumaco-La Sofía road, today Puerto Asís, whose report and legacy is the book “Por el Sur de Colombia, picturesque and scientific excursion to Putumayo”.

I remembered that Don Julián Bucheli Ayerbe, in his second term as governor of Nariño, undertook in the company of the general director of Public Works, Enrique Eraso Navarrete, the journey from Pasto to Barbacoas, passing through Túquerres; They navigate the Telembí and Patía rivers until they reach the Pacific Ocean, and in Tumaco they embark for Panama to contact the North American engineer Daniel E. Wright, who is hired to prepare the study and layout of the Nariño Railroad, whose final report is rendered to the Minister of Public Works on July 1, 1922 in its two branches: Pasto-Tumaco and Pasto-Popayán, of which the El Diviso-Tumaco section was built, which operated until 1960, when the government of President Lleras Camargo ordered the rails raised with the unusual argument that the train did not colonize.

I remembered that, in 1958, the PR Louis Joseph Lebret in the report of the “Study on the economic conditions of the development of Colombia”, identifies Tumaco as an “International cabotage port” and the areas of the South Pacific and the Amazonian Foothills as large areas develop.

I recalled that, in the year 2000, Mr. Francesco Vincenti, a great friend of our country, as a representative of the United Nations Organization and with the Colombian Foreign Ministry promoted the development of the Pan-Amazon Region and achieved that the Tumaco Intermodal corridor project – Puerto Asís – Belem do Pará, be included in the initiative for the Integration of the South American Regional Infrastructure – IIRSA.

If the crisis that mass erosion in Rosas produced in southern Colombia has revealed anything, it has been the vital and strategic importance of Tumaco Bay and its connection with Pasto-Mocoa-Puerto Asís to communicate with the center of the country and Brazil, as anticipated by the visionaries already mentioned and that for 28 years the Pan-Amazon Corporation has been promoting in national and international scenarios as an initiative that will contribute to the eradication of violence, poverty and unemployment in the south of the country.

Rosas, the foretold tragedy, the expected tragedy, the disdained tragedy, finally arrived, driving the thorns of pain and hopelessness into the southern people who ask themselves: what happened, if this misfortune could be avoided? And the answer is that state centralism has been an obstacle to our development; but deep down, the great flaw in the socio-economic development of the region have been: selfishness and cynicism, ease and immediacy, conformism, pettiness and poverty of spirit of our leaders, their mental blindness, their incompetence and the ignorance of the positive history that our elders forged when they charted the course of our own prosperity; and finally, because political decisions were made ignoring technical decisions.

Seneca was right when he said: “There is no favorable wind for those who do not know where they are going.” The collapse of the terrestrial communication between Popayán and Pasto offers us the best opportunity to turn this problem into taking off towards a new south of Colombia; the south of the future, that of the vision of the great with the Pacific, Andean and Amazonian integration, that of South American integration, that of world trade, the pole of national development and peace, that of the rose bush and the unfading glory of the Gran Cauca, that of our children and of Colombia as a whole.

It is my duty to warn that we are the ones who must transform the territory….know to transform! No one leaves the labyrinth with someone else’s key, no one can do for you what you must do yourself, existence does not admit representatives.

Finally, to make a respectful call to reflection to all southerners and ask ourselves if we do not have a certain degree of responsibility in the crisis we are suffering, by electing leaders in recent decades who have not lived up to historical greatness, nor of the dimension of the futurist vision of regional development raised by the great men of yesteryear. Let him who is free of guilt cast the first stone!