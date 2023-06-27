Rosie advises: What about the birds that hit the window? | Meme/hoax | .a week

if you find a bird that is lying or sitting on the ground, looks unafraid, doesn’t fly away, has fluffy feathers, closed eyes, beak ajar, or spasms in spasm (any of these), you’ve probably stumbled upon it. First aid is simple, each of us can do it.

Line a cardboard box, never a cage, with crumpled handkerchiefs, paper towels, or a cloth, put the bird there, close it. Minimize stimuli.

Make a few holes in the lid of the box beforehand so that the bird can breathe, then put the bird inside, close it and put it in a place where it is quiet and warm. No selfies. No feeding, no syringe feeding! You would kill him! He has a concussion. He needs peace.

If you hear rustling in a few minutes, you can look into the box to see if he has recovered. I recommend doing it in front of the door, not inside, so you don’t get it clean if it flies out and hits the window again. If it is already dark outside, let him sleep in the box, let him out in the morning after dawn.

And please, get a window sticker if they bump into your windows, it’s cheap and effective and considerate. And don’t wash them all the time.

