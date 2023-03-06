8
.rosie Babicová + .meme/hoax +
Rosie Babicova
March 6, 2023
Cochineal, or carmine (E120) is a natural red food coloring extracted from the females of the Nopal Worm. It is used as a colorant in confectionery, dairy products, jams, instant soups, various drinks, chewing gum, canned cherries, wafers, cake mixes and many other foods.
Rosie Babicova
