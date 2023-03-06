Home News Rosie Naive Art: EU? You ate insects before the revolution! | Meme/hoax | .a week
March 6, 2023

Cochineal, or carmine (E120) is a natural red food coloring extracted from the females of the Nopal Worm. It is used as a colorant in confectionery, dairy products, jams, instant soups, various drinks, chewing gum, canned cherries, wafers, cake mixes and many other foods.

Rosie Babicova

you’ve been eating it all your life, even before joining the EU – the EU didn’t even exist then, when your mother was already feeding termix dyed bugs.

