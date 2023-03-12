the hedgehog, who wanders the sidewalks during the day, also has a problem. At least he is starving.

Hedgehogs waking up after hibernation are a bit disoriented, thirsty and hungry. Their usual diet of insects is not yet available. If you find a hungry hedgehog, you can give it better quality cat pellets, canned food or pouches and a bowl of water. Common supermarket pellets with 4% meat are not suitable for street cats or hedgehogs.

WARNING !!! NEVER give them milk! You will cause them serious health problems or kill them. Just because he likes it doesn’t mean it won’t kill him. Even the coolant is sweet and we don’t give it to children. In the same way, do not try preventive flea removal on them, they are mega sensitive to many products and you don’t want to watch a hedgehog die in convulsions after you sprayed it with some flea product that it didn’t even have.

If you plan to burn dry leaves or branches in the garden, please do not do it, because it is under them that hedgehogs usually sleep during the day and in winter, and it is also prohibited.

A hedgehog is a protected animal by law, so feeding him pellets outside and giving him a bowl of water is ok. Like moving him out of the way, or taking him to the vet if he’s injured, but you can’t just take him home because he’s cute. Every handling of a protected animal must be consulted with the rescue station. You can find Zázrivá, Brezová and Borinka on Facebook, you can contact the state conservation officers at 112.

Thanks.

