Rostock: Hanse Sail is ready for launch | > – News

Traditional sailing ships, shanties, folk festival atmosphere and naval ships – the 32nd Hanse Sail will open in Warnemünde this afternoon.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected in the Rostock city harbor and in the Baltic Sea resort of Warnemünde until Sunday for the largest maritime folk festival in the north-east. “I hope we experience sunny event days,” said Rostock’s tourism director Matthias Fromm on Wednesday. The weather forecasts are optimistic.

Sailing training ship “Gorch Fock” is also expected

For the Hanse Sail, more than 100 traditional ships tie up at the quay edges in Rostock and Warnemünde, including the German Navy’s sailing training ship, “Gorch Fock” and the 111-metre-long Indonesian Navy sailing training ship, the “Bima Suci”. It is the largest ship at this year’s Hanse Sail and has been in Rostock since Tuesday.

The “Limanda” is used in research projects and in teaching, especially in the still unexplored flat areas of the Baltic Sea.

A new feature at the 32nd Hanse Sail is a larger area for regional science: Among other things, the University of Rostock is presenting itself at the city harbour. According to Rector Elizabeth Prommer, it should be shown in an entertaining way what is being researched in the region. Visitors can, among other things, view the research catamaran “Limanda”.

More than just ships at the Hanse Sail

On all four Sail days this year, a full program from morning to night will be offered on a total of 15 stages. From shanties to rock and pop, everything is included. Beach parties, a seaman’s disco, hands-on activities and rides from Rostock’s city harbor to Warnemünde are also on the agenda.

