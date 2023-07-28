Home » Rostock port: Suspected smuggling crime | > – News
News

Rostock port: Suspected smuggling crime | > – News

by admin
Rostock port: Suspected smuggling crime | > – News

Status: 07/28/2023 7:33 a.m

The police in Rostock are currently looking for several people who entered the country illegally. A crane driver who just wanted to load a truck trailer onto a ship bound for Sweden reported to the police in the evening. Accordingly, he noticed that the tarpaulin of a truck trailer was damaged. In addition, several people climbed out of the trailer. The federal police were able to stop four people. It is currently unclear whether other people have fled. An evaluation of the video recordings is in progress. The people are now being investigated for illegal entry. They are said to come from Central and North Africa and have asked for asylum.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 07/28/2023 | 07:00 a.m

See also  Cartabia: "2022 will be the year of the tax reform"

You may also like

60 years in prison for gang members who...

Conclusions of the Regional Security Table

Telefónica o2: customer growth with broadband and mobile...

“The era of global boiling has arrived”, says...

Unsupported Web Browser: CNN Cannot Be Accessed

Colombia will go to the Cycling World Cups...

Fourth Plenary Session of Political and Legal Committee...

Schenkenfelden: Cyclist overturned and became unconscious

Earthquake with epicenter in Morona Santiago was felt...

7th Anniversary. Doralba Martínez de Reales (Mamella)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy