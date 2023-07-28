Rostock port: Suspected smuggling crime | > – News

Status: 07/28/2023 7:33 a.m

The police in Rostock are currently looking for several people who entered the country illegally. A crane driver who just wanted to load a truck trailer onto a ship bound for Sweden reported to the police in the evening. Accordingly, he noticed that the tarpaulin of a truck trailer was damaged. In addition, several people climbed out of the trailer. The federal police were able to stop four people. It is currently unclear whether other people have fled. An evaluation of the video recordings is in progress. The people are now being investigated for illegal entry. They are said to come from Central and North Africa and have asked for asylum.

