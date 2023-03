Status: 03/26/2023 5:56 p.m

Rostocker FC is in the semi-finals of the national soccer cup. The Oberliga team won 3-1 after extra time at the 1. FC Neubrandenburg association league on Sunday. The semifinals will be drawn on Monday. In addition to Rostock, Schönberg and Ueckermünde are in the pot. The fourth semi-finalist has yet to be determined between Wismar and Greifswald. The game was canceled on Saturday because the pitch was unplayable.