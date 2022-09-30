ROME. “The defeat of the center-left unites us all and comes from afar.” The appeal released yesterday by twenty personalities from the Catholic world, former Democratic Party, intellectuals considered close to the M5S, from Domenico De Masi to Tomaso Montanari, starts from this assumption. An invitation to open “a new construction site”, explains one of the promoters, the former president of the Democratic Party Rosy Bindi, who rebuilds the left.

To transform into an opportunity, you say, a common defeat that comes from afar. Where do you think from?

“There was no sharing of a political project that would unite the culture of government with the values ​​of our camp. And that he knew how to interpret the need for a radical change that the situation imposes ».

Put more simply?

“You see, on the one hand, the Democratic Party preferred to remain in government even at times when it would have been better to go and vote …”.

For “misunderstood sense of responsibility when not lust for power,” you write.

«I think more often out of a sense of responsibility. But this choice has handed him over to aphasia: in doing so, the Democratic Party has never dedicated himself to himself. Let’s take the Renzian climb: it has never been elaborated. There is a ruling class that I have often wondered why it is together ».

Then there are the Five Stars, which define themselves as the true point of reference for progressives …

“This could be a risk. I am happy if they have landed on the progressive field, and I hope it is not just a tactical move. But no one can boast a monopoly on it ».

So what is the proposal?

“Be all ready to make themselves available, until the dissolution of the existing, to build a progressive field involving those social realities that already interpret the change and do not find political representation”.

Are you thinking about the dissolution of the Democratic Party?

“Yup. And spare us the internal reckoning, because the rituality of the congress is now a therapeutic persistence ».

There are already names in the field.

“Let us avoid this spectacle.”

You write that it was a mistake to be divided. But whose mistake is it?

“When Letta became secretary, I took the liberty of giving him some advice: the Democratic Party should loyally support the Draghi government, but don’t tell the country that this is our government.”

The exact opposite of what Letta did.

“The Democratic Party should not have identified with the Draghi agenda, if it ever existed, because it was a government of broad understandings. Loyalty had to be guaranteed, yes, but looking to the future. As about the war: there should be no doubt which side to take, but how to be there perhaps, for example by claiming the autonomy of Europe in the Atlantic Alliance. If you flatten yourself on the Draghi government, it is natural that you cannot make alliances with those who bring it down ».

I think it gives the Pd the responsibility.

“Mistakes have been made a little by everyone, but perhaps the main party has some more responsibility … After that it is also true that Conte and the M5S were not inclined to make an agreement, because they were too interested in the fate of their party”.

And the relationship with Calenda?

«In our appeal, Calenda is not an interlocutor. Although I hope that everyone understands the importance of a unitary opposition: the majority also exists in non-democratic countries, the opposition only in democracy ».

He gives a severe judgment of the secretary Letta, or am I wrong?

“I’m actually more strict with your predecessors. I appreciated the style with which she did not leave the field, with a fax like Martinazzoli or badly spoken like Zingaretti. But I don’t appreciate the idea that it is enough to accompany the Democratic Party to an ordinary congress ».

In the meantime, what do you expect from the Meloni government?

«First of all, they must remember that they are not the majority in the country. I read that they think the Constitution is old: I would like to ask them if they know how old the American Constitution is. From this government I expect an anchoring to Europe, and clear words about the excesses of a part of their world ”.

What are you referring to?

“I don’t think it was correct in the election campaign to flag the fear of the fascists, but I hope certain extremist fringes are kept at bay. But I am not afraid of the past, I am worried about the future: taxation, school, health care ».

Meloni will probably be the first woman at Palazzo Chigi. A glass roof broken by the right, while in the Democratic Party less than a third of the elected are women …

«I regret that once again the Democratic Party has cynically used the electoral law to elect only a third of women. I admit to Meloni that she made herself, and that I have shown that if women want spaces, in politics, they must conquer them. Having said that, however, to a woman in power whose ideas I don’t share, I always prefer a man whose ideas I share ».