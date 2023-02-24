© Reuters



Investing.com — Here’s the Pro Recap newspaper of top earnings headlines you may have missed on InvestingPro since yesterday’s close. Start your 7-day free trial to get these news first.

{Nvidia flies high on optimistic guidance

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: ) soared nearly 11% in the premarket after the chipmaker said it expected revenue of about $6.5 billion in the first quarter, around 2 %, higher than market forecasts of $6.43 billion. Meanwhile, CEO Jensen Huang said he was optimistic about the lucrative potential of artificial intelligence and reassured investors that the post-pandemic slump in the gaming business is over.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share fell a third to $0.88 but was $0.07 better than analysts’ expectations, while revenue of $6.05 billion – down 20.1 % over the prior year – narrowly surpassed the consensus of $6.01 billion.

Following the results, Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral with a sharply raised price target to $275 – up from the previous $162. Goldman called the quarter “impressive,” adding, “We believe the combination of positive revisions to estimates and a potential expansion in the stock’s multiple — consistent with historical recovery stages — will drive the stock’s continued outperformance.”

Other research firms also raised their price targets on the stock, including Evercore and Jefferies, both of which raised their targets to $300.

The shares recently traded at $207.54 in the premarket.

{Alibaba}} beats EPS estimates fast

Ali Baba (NYSE:) was up nearly 6% to $100.30 before the bell after the e-commerce giant topped estimates for the fourth quarter with an adjusted profit of CNY19.26 ($1 = 6.8986 CNY) per American depositary receipt, better than the consensus of 16.63 CNY. Revenue of CNY 247.76 billion narrowly exceeded estimates and represented a 2.1 percent increase over last year.

Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu said the company “continued to improve operational efficiency and cost optimization which has led to robust profit growth,” while Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said he expects “continued recovery in consumer sentiment and economic activity”.

According to Vital Knowledge analysts, BABA’s results have been “solid”.

“Revenue growth was driven by China‘s core trade business, international trade and Cainiao Logistics, while local consumer services and cloud computing lagged somewhat,” they wrote in a flash note. .

{eBay falls due to analysts’ concerns after the fourth quarter

On the other hand, eBay (NASDAQ: ) lost more than 5% in recent premarket trading after analysts reacted mixed to its fourth-quarter earnings report. The online auction house reported earnings of $1.07 a share, a cent better than expectations, and revenue of $2.5 billion that narrowly beat the consensus of $2.46 billion.

Both stocks were down from last year, and Goldman reiterated its Sell rating due to persistent macroeconomic winds, although it raised its price target by $1 to $39. Barclays, however, said it continued to see “solid value” in the shares and maintained its Overweight rating.

The shares changed hands at $45.15 in the premarket.

{NetApp}} loses guidance

Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:) fell about 5% to $65.83 before the bell after guidance for the quarter was between $1.30 and $1.40, missing the consensus by 1 $.43. Revenue is seen between $1.48 billion and $1.63 billion, again below estimates of $1.66 billion.

For the fiscal third quarter, NetApp reported $1.37 on revenue of $1.53 billion, versus expectations of $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. Revenue fell 5.5% on an 8.5% decline in hybrid cloud sales to $1.38 billion, missing the consensus by $1.46 billion.

{Morgan Stanley}} reiterated the stock’s Underweight rating, writing that these results and guidance signal stronger-than-expected macro headwinds. The firm said it remains “cautious on the multiple, as spending contraction will continue in the NT, particularly with the cloud; earning power is protected by the RIF, which limits valuation downside.”

Stifel instead lowered the estimates to reflect “a lower seasonal performance than the first half of fiscal year 24, with an expected return to growth and margin expansion in the second half”.

{Etsy}} delivers a solid quarter

Finally, Etsy (NASDAQ: ) gained 3.55% in premarket on better fourth-quarter results and analyst praise for the strong quarter. The online crafts merchant said consolidated revenues increased 12.6% from a year earlier to $807.2 million, beating average analyst estimates of $755 million, while trailing behind it. at $0.77 per share versus the average of $0.80.

KeyBanc said, “ETSY’s strong execution is impressive given the current macro backdrop, and we view customary and cross-category moves as positive for LT’s story; however, we await a more stable macro backdrop to become constructive.” {Barclays}} noted that Etsy beat “on all key metrics,” though cautioned that “GMS Q1 guidance fell short as February’s turmoil made companies more cautious.” short-term outlook, while a substantial recovery in growth over the course of the year is less clear”.

Shares traded at $128.45.

Senad Karaahmetovic contributed to this report. Try our InvestingPRO now