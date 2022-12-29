Director Li Fajiu conducts ward rounds for critically ill patients. Photo courtesy of the correspondent

□Chutian Metropolis Daily News reporter Liu Xun Wang Chenxi correspondent Luo Yao

“Director Li, a patient with severe hemoptysis combined with new coronavirus infection needs emergency surgery.” “Okay, I’ll be here soon!”

“Director Li, the gastroenterology patient has white lungs and his blood oxygen saturation is only 60%, please consult urgently!” “Okay, here we come!”

This on-call, 24-hour online doctor is Li Fajiu, director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine of Wuhan Sixth Hospital (Jianghan University Affiliated Hospital). From the beginning of December to the present, he has not taken a day off, and has been spinning like a “gyroscope” in the clinical frontline, helping critically ill patients to overcome life and death.

Take the lead

Stand firm day and night

“The department is overloaded every day. Three wards plus one respiratory intensive care unit (RICU) have admitted a total of 120 patients.” On December 28, Li Fajiu told the Jimu News reporter that while the number of patients is increasing, the most difficult part of the department It is to face “combat attrition” of more than half of the medical staff.

“There is not enough manpower, so he will take over!” said Chen Shi, deputy director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine of the hospital. In order to ensure the treatment of patients, Li Fajiu stepped forward and took the lead on the shift for 72 consecutive hours. The hospital, fighting side by side with colleagues on duty, sticks to their posts day and night, until the “fallen” colleagues return to work one by one.

Ward rounds, outpatient consultations, consultations, first aid… Li Fajiu can be seen busy in every corner of the hospital. In addition to diagnosing and treating critically ill patients in the department, as a member of the hospital’s critical care expert group, he also takes care of the diagnosis and treatment of severe and critically ill patients in the hospital. I can’t even eat dinner. “Only by repeatedly studying the changes in each patient’s condition, and carefully comparing and analyzing the previous data, can we make reasonable recommendations for diagnosis and treatment.” No matter how busy Li Fajiu is, he never misses any clues in researching and judging the condition, finds a breakthrough in treatment, and treats critically ill patients. Bring life.

guard all night

Closely monitor the patient’s condition

On the evening of December 19, 74-year-old Granny Li (surname Hua) developed dyspnea after a week of fever and nearly fell into a coma. She was rushed to the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine of Wuhan Sixth Hospital by her family. When he was admitted to the hospital, the old man’s blood oxygen saturation dropped to 70%, and his life was in danger at any time. According to the CT examination, the infected area of ​​the mother-in-law’s lungs exceeded 85%, almost albino. “Get on the ventilator as soon as possible, and give symptomatic and supportive treatment!” Li Fajiu decisively decided to give oxygen therapy to the elderly.

Since the parameters of the ventilator must match the vital signs of the patient, any improper handling may be fatal to the elderly. At the most stressful moment of treatment, Li Fajiu lived in the office and observed the condition of the ventilator every half an hour. Once he found that the oxygen saturation of the old man was lower than the warning line, Li Fajiu tried every means to adjust the machine parameters in a timely manner according to the patient’s tolerance. to improve oxygenation. After more than 5 hours of waiting all night, Granny Li’s value finally returned to more than 95%. At this time, the sky outside the window was already dark, and Li Fajiu’s eyes were reddish from the heat. “As long as the patient is safe, all perseverance is worthwhile.” Whenever he saw the patient turn from danger to safety, Li Fajiu’s tugging heart could temporarily calm down.

online consultation

Questions and Answers

During the extraordinary period, the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine of the hospital also undertook the consultation work of a group of online patients. In the WeChat group of “Sixth Hospital Chronic Respiratory Disease Health Exchange” led by Li Fajiu, there are a large number of consultation messages from patients every day: “Director Li, I sweated all over at work yesterday afternoon, and I had a fever in the middle of the night when I took a bath after get off work. A little dizzy, is it a cold or something?” “I just took antipyretics, can I take Tylenol now?” “I’m tired today, and my back hurts, did I get tricked?”… A communication group of 133 people Among them, those who have symptom consultation and medication consultation, they habitually @李发九 when they leave a message, in the face of patients’ questions, Li Fajiu is not in a hurry, he will reply one by one in the group, if he is too busy, he will arrange Doctors on duty answer questions for everyone, trying not to leave behind the demands and questions of every patient.

“Director Li, I am so touched. I think this group is great, and your team is great. If there is any situation, you can call in the group. It makes me feel at ease. Thank you!” At 10:00 p.m. on December 9, A netizen who consulted online expressed his gratitude to Li Fajiu’s team, “Thank you for your trust, we will try our best to do a good job.” Li Fajiu replied. “At the moment of the epidemic, many citizens will be at a loss and don’t know how to deal with it. Our medical staff sacrifice a little rest time to answer everyone, which is also our responsibility as a doctor.” Li Fajiu said.