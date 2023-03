Who has rioted at a kindergarten near Roth now?! That’s what the police are asking and looking for witnesses. On Wednesday morning, employees of the St. Nikolaus Kindergarten in Rothaurach found numerous damages. Decorative wooden pegs attached to the garden fence were torn off, and a rubbish bin was thrown around and damaged. No damage had been found as of Tuesday afternoon. The Roth police are now looking for possible witnesses to the crime, Tel. 09171/97440.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook