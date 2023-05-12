Home » Rothenburg odT | Helpers wanted for Mini-Rothenburg
Rothenburg odT | Helpers wanted for Mini-Rothenburg

The Rothenburg youth center still needs helpers for the long summer holidays who want to take part in a very special project. After many years there will be a “mini Rothenburg” again. The children and young people can go to work themselves and earn their own money – the currency is the Tauber Valley. You can use them to pay in a mini market or a mini restaurant, for example. Organisations, clubs or companies can also get involved as helpers and run their own station.

Contact details:

JUZ Rothenburg: 09861/1333

Mail: [email protected]

Info at: www.rothenburg.de/gesellschaft-soziales/jugend/ferienprogramme/mini-rothenburg/

