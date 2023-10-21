Rothenburg/Steinach | No train is running right now

There is currently a total standstill on the Steinach-Rothenburg railway line. There are no trains running there at the moment. Deutsche Bahn has stopped operations here. This is what the Fränkische Landeszeitung currently reports. According to Deutsche Bahn, the reason is short-term repair work. And that’s since this morning. The tracks are uneven here and a special machine is needed for that. And that just takes some time. But there is now at least a replacement bus service. The next trains should therefore only run again next Monday.

