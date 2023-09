A snake has now caused a commotion at a construction site in Rothenburg. Construction workers discovered the approximately 1.20 m long snake under the porch of a front door on Monday morning. According to an expert, it is a young four-striped snake. It can grow up to 2 m long, but is harmless. When fully grown, it can be recognized by its four stripes on the top. She hasn’t been caught yet. Anyone who sees them can contact the nature conservation authority of the Middle Franconia region.

