Round bales of hay on fire, fear in the center of Lula – Sardinia
Round bales of hay on fire, fear in the center of Lula – Sardinia

Round bales of hay on fire, fear in the center of Lula – Sardinia

Flames extinguished first by residents then by Forestas and firefighters

Moments of fear in Lula for a fire that broke out around 4 pm in Piazza Loreto, in the center of the town, on top of the trolley of a tractor loaded with round bales of hay.
The flames rose high in the square in front of the church of Santa Maria Assunta. Neighboring residents came with hoses from their backyards but the alarm had to be raised. The workers from Forestas arrived on site with the tankers supplied to the fire-fighting lookouts and then the firefighters from Nuoro.
The teams managed to tame the flames in a short time, which did not cause damage to people or things nearby. From an initial reconstruction by the Forestas teams who intervened, the fire, given the high temperatures, would have broken out by self-combustion.

