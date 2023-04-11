Like father, like son: this saying definitely applies to the Madritsch family. While dad Peter has shaped the success story of the Innviertel team in the third division for ten years now as the coach of regional football league Gurten – 0-1 against Leoben at the weekend – son Diego is also doing great at the moment: After his first two substitutions for Bundesliga club SV Guntamatic Ried, the 17-year-old was even able to celebrate his starting XI debut against Wolfsberg and was also in the starting XI in the 3-1 draw against Hartberg. “It’s nice to see that he’s being rewarded for his efforts over the past few years,” says family head Peter Madritsch, proud of his son’s development.

Who not only learned a lot from his father in terms of football: “Of course, the most important tips include those parameters that I also try to set an example. A down-to-earth attitude is extremely important.” Recommendations that the junior gladly accepts: “He supports me with all his might wherever possible and has done so much for me. I am very grateful to him for that.” A footballer family – the youngest Madritsch son Fabio (15) is also active in the U16 academy team of SV Ried – in which a strong woman should of course not be missing: “My wife Bettina is always our anchor. Without her we could three men not follow the passion for football in this way,” says Peter Madritsch.

Madritsch open to professional football

Will Madritsch senior follow junior into the professional field at some point? “I’m open to it,” says Gurten’s coach, who is doing a seven-month course to become a professional game analyst at the “International Football Institute” in Ismaning this summer and is entering his sixth season as Gurten’s head coach. His contract was extended during the winter break. “We didn’t do a long ‘baho’ because we know what we have in each other.”

Author Raphael Watzinger Sports Editor Raphael Watzinger