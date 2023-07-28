ROUNDUP 2: Green parliamentary group vice wants investment offensive – ‘wrong austerity course’

(new: Response Ministry of Finance)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In view of the slump in the German economy, Green Party Vice President Andreas Audretsch has called for an “investment offensive”. “Our companies are in international competition, now is the moment when we have to actively decide for our economy, our industry and good jobs of the future. That means taking money into our hands and investing,” he told the German press on Friday -Agency. With regard to the federal budget, Audretsch said: “A wrong austerity course harms our economy.”

The gross domestic product stagnated in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter, as the Federal Statistical Office had previously announced. At the beginning of July, the federal cabinet approved the government draft for the federal budget for 2024. Spending should therefore fall significantly by 30.6 billion to 445.7 billion euros compared to the current year. The budget is now being discussed in the Bundestag.

