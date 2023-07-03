Home » ROUNDUP 4/Lindner’s budget plans: Strict budget course – and many construction sites
News

ROUNDUP 4/Lindner’s budget plans: Strict budget course – and many construction sites

by admin
ROUNDUP 4/Lindner’s budget plans: Strict budget course – and many construction sites

(new: Chancellor’s letter on basic child security)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – It was a tedious undertaking – but now the draft for the 2024 federal budget is in place. However, there are still many construction sites, especially when it comes to financial planning for the coming years. For example, the question of how the planned basic child security scheme is to be financed, one of the most important socio-political projects of the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP, has still not been fully resolved. And there is a risk of budget deficits worth billions.

KEY POINTS OF THE BUDGET

See also  Huila is at risk for the summer

You may also like

BSAG construction sites ensure diversions during the summer...

Zelinsky expels the Georgian ambassador in Kiev.. What...

Moderate Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Shakes Central Alaska

Envigado FC Pereira achieves an outstanding balance in...

Summer Railway Passenger Flow Soars, Setting New Records

‘Democratic Party Money Envelope Suspicion’ Song Young-gil, former...

Truck hits tree and obstructs vehicular traffic on...

ROUNDUP 4/Lindner’s budget plans: Strict budget course –...

The President of Palestine stops contacts with Israel

Federico Gutiérrez will officially be a candidate for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy