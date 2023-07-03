ROUNDUP 4/Lindner’s budget plans: Strict budget course – and many construction sites

(new: Chancellor’s letter on basic child security)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – It was a tedious undertaking – but now the draft for the 2024 federal budget is in place. However, there are still many construction sites, especially when it comes to financial planning for the coming years. For example, the question of how the planned basic child security scheme is to be financed, one of the most important socio-political projects of the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP, has still not been fully resolved. And there is a risk of budget deficits worth billions.

KEY POINTS OF THE BUDGET

