ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Conclusion: stuck in the debt dispute scares investors

ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Conclusion: stuck in the debt dispute scares investors

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – Burdened by the still unresolved dispute about raising the debt ceiling, the US stock markets buckled on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial accelerated its initially moderate descent in late trading and closed down 0.69 percent at 33,055.51 points. The market-wide S&P 500 fell by 1.12 percent to 4145.58 points. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.28 percent to 13,672.54 points.

In the US debt dispute, another top-level talk did not solve the problem, even if the White House and the Republicans expressed satisfaction with the course of the talks from the previous day. Without a compromise, there is a risk of a US default at the beginning of June, with potentially serious consequences for the financial markets and the global economy.

