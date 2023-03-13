Home News ROUNDUP: Clinics call for grants ahead of major hospital reform
ROUNDUP: Clinics call for grants ahead of major hospital reform

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Clinic representatives have again warned of hospital insolvencies and called for quick financial aid even before the major hospital reform planned by the traffic light. “The hospitals are in the shock room of the emergency room, and many clinics will not survive the political therapy of waiting and waiting,” said the CEO of the German Hospital Society (DKG), Gerald Gass, on Monday in Berlin. He referred to increased costs due to inflation and spoke of monthly deficits of 740 million euros. “If nothing happens, we will be at minus 15.6 billion euros by the end of 2023.”

Representatives of healthcare associations, experts and healthcare politicians discussed the topic at an industry meeting in Berlin on Monday. At the annual “hospital summit” organized by the DGK, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said: “The hospitals are in dire need.” He assumes that many hospitals will be at risk of bankruptcy. He promoted his major clinic reform, which is to be launched this year.

