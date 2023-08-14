Home » ROUNDUP: Dead and injured in explosion at Russian oil field
ROUNDUP: Dead and injured in explosion at Russian oil field

KHANTY-MANSIJSK (dpa-AFX) – According to official information, two people died as a result of an explosion in an oil field in central Russia. Five other people were injured, the Interfax agency reported on Monday evening, citing the government of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, which lies east of the Ural Mountains. A fire broke out in around a hundred square meters on the Talinskoye oil field, it said. It was initially unclear how the explosion happened.

A heavy explosion also occurred on Monday evening for reasons that were also initially unclear in the Russian republic of Dagestan in the Caucasus. A gas station caught fire in the Dagestan capital, Makhachkala. As a result, according to initial findings, five people died and ten others were injured./haw/DP/mis

